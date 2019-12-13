Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

CLIMATE activists disrupted Siemens’ Mackay office today, for the second time in the past week, calling on the company to cut ties with Adani’s controversial Carmichael mine.

A group of 15 people have entered the tech giant’s office, following a similar occupation one week ago.

The Frontline Action on Coal protesters offered employees Christmas bonbons and sang parody Christmas carols.

Protester Marco Bellemo, 18, said Siemens was not thinking “responsibly” about the future impacts of its decision.

Stop Adani protesters at Siemens Mackay office last week.

“In Queensland we are already facing unprecedented fires and droughts, which we know are accelerated and intensified by the use of fossil fuels like coal, and this will all become far more severe for younger generations like mine,” Bellemo said.

The protest comes after yesterday’s announcement by Adani that Siemens had been awarded a rail signalling systems contract for the Carmichael rail network.

The Daily Mercury has contacted Adani Mining for comment.