Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News
Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News
Environment

Climate elves glue themselves to road

by Frank Chung
20th Dec 2019 8:13 AM

Climate change protesters dressed as elves have superglued themselves to the road on Pitt Street in Sydney's CBD, causing traffic chaos.

The group from Extinction Rebellion have gathered around a makeshift Santa sleigh filled with charcoal, which they spread on the ground.

 

Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News
Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News

 

 

Police and emergency services are currently on the scene and attempting to use acetone to remove the protesters, Seven News reports.

A number of people have already been arrested, including one protester dressed as Prime Minister Scott Morrison - who this morning announced he was cutting his holiday short to return home amid the bushfire crisis.

 

More Stories

Show More
climate change editors picks extinction rebellion protesters seniors-news sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        15 year-old now stable after week in hospital

        premium_icon 15 year-old now stable after week in hospital

        News The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening and driven by the 15-year-old girl.

        HOLIDAYS: 20+ photos from school holidays

        premium_icon HOLIDAYS: 20+ photos from school holidays

        News Check out what children have been up to over their Christmas break.

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is reducing farm profits, government report finds.

        Kindness reigns for Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Kindness reigns for Citizen of the Year

        News For 30 years Cath Truloff was the face of Tieri’s service station and the first and...