Aerial photography Sunshine Coast. Mount Coolum.
Aerial photography Sunshine Coast. Mount Coolum. John McCutcheon
Breaking

Chopper vision: Mt Coolum climber saved after snake bite

Matty Holdsworth
by
8th Oct 2018 10:44 AM | Updated: 2:31 PM

VIDEO footage on board a rescue helicopter has been released showing a woman being rescued off Mt Coolum and airlifted to hospital. 

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter vision shows the helicopter locate the group of people before winching down to assist. 

The woman was winched up safely and transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition. 

She is understood to be in her 20s. 

INITIAL: A climber is being airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue from Mount Coolum with a suspected brown snake bite.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the popular mountain at 9.30am, to reports of a woman in her 20s being bitten.

She will be airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A QAS media spokeswoman said the hospital would be able to confirm whether a snake had bitten the patient.

More to follow.

mount coolum snake bite sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

