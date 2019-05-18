Menu
Clive Palmer. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Politics

Clive Palmer campaigner exposes his 'democracy sausage'

by Shannon Molloy
18th May 2019 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:25 PM

A CAMPAIGNER for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party took the spirit of democracy sausage a little too literally in western Sydney this morning.

Police were called to a polling booth in Bankstown just after 10am, when a confrontation between the 62-year-old man and a group of people turned seriously weird.

The man allegedly exposed himself to three women and one man after the tiff, leading him to be cautioned, fined and forced to leave the area.

In what's been a pretty strange campaign, public indecency really ups the ante.

