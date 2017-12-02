Close contest in debating arena

LOUD AND PROUD: Winners of the 2018 primary inter-school debating competition, Emerald State School, with Angela Sutherland from Maraboon Vet Surgery.

THE annual primary inter-school debate competition held its finals last week and Emerald State School finished on top.

The six primary schools in Emerald competed in the debating competition, which has been running in Term 4 over the past six years for all years 5 and 6 students.

Team two from Emerald State School took out the competition, followed by team one of Emerald Christian College, and team three from St Patrick's finishing third.

Beginning on October 17, the weekly debates have covered topics such as sport, a new flag for Australia, going to Mars, building nuclear power stations and the final topic was whether or not violent video games should be banned.

Emerald Christian College principal and Emerald Schools Debating Society co-ordinator Graeme Johnston said it was a very close competition.

"They are getting very good. The first and second teams were divided by half a point,” he said.

Mr Johnston said about a dozen different skills were necessary to get a good mark.

"It improves their time management, eye contact skills, and the ability to engage with an audience,” he said.

"When in a public arena, the quality of their skills goes up, and they were jumping in quality week by week.”