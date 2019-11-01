Close to $50,000 in prize money up for grabs at race day

RACE DAY: Vanessa Cafferky, Danyelle O'Leary-Allen, Sonya Walsh and Talia Cookson at the Moranbah Spring racing carnival last year.

PREMIER Rockhampton and former Emerald boy Tom Button has relocated his racing stables from Rockhampton to the Sunshine Coast at Corbould Park.

The Button stable has made extremely quick in roads in the big smoke producing three winners in recent weeks.

On October 20 he scored a winning double when God Of Mischief ($21), and Boomista ($17) scored under lights at Corbould Park, then last Friday night Button saddled up the Silver Lady to score in a rich QTIS two year old maiden handicap over 1000 metres which carried $41,000 in prize money and $24,000 for first prize.

Button since setting up his Corbould Park base has netted over $80,000 in prize money for the month of October.

My spies tell me his grandmother Phyllis McEwan had a nice collect on October 20 winning double and was seen leaving the Maraboon Tavern TAB with a big grin on her face.

Speaking with Button he said the competition in the South East corner was a lot more fierce but is loving the new challenge of competing with the big stables in South East QLD.

Button inherited his racing Blood from his late father and long time Emerald Pioneer Park trainer Tony Button Button trained for many years in Emerald and had great success with topline gallopers Packys Plot and Yallah Stinger.

Clermont jockey wins

Clermont apprentice jockey Emma Bell made the 1000 kilometre round trip to Isisford from Clermont last weekend with Emma riding a race to race double.

Bell teamed up with Todd Austin to take out race four on the program the benchmark 55 handicap over 1400 metres with Cool Rain and then combined with Ilfracombe trainer Rodney Little in race five to take out the feature 1400 metre Isisford cup on Boingo, who was sent out a well tried $2 favourite and never looked like being beaten with Bell in the saddle.

Bell, this year’s Queensland country apprentice of the year, is building a large collection of country cup’s in her short time in the saddle.

Moranbah race day

The Moranbah Race Club’s biggest race day is just around the corner which is one of the biggest days on the Moranbah social calendar.

On November 9 the Moranbah Race Club hosts the miners memorial spring race day in conjunction with the CFMEU and the Isaac Regional Council.

The Spring race day meeting is always the day to be seen at the track in Moranbah.

Moranbah Race Club Secretary Kay Juhas reported the club has had strong early interest and bookings for reserved tables.

First race of the day at the Moranbah Spring racing carnival last year.

Juhas said the day would be the perfect place for local businesses to host their workplace Christmas parties and tables should be booked as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

The Isaac Regional Council has come on board as the major sponsor of the race day along with the CFMEU.

Juhas said the Issac Regional Council has again shown their ongoing commitment to racing in Moranbah which is a community gathering that the coal town looks forward to and we are proud to again be supported by Isaac Regional Council on our annual Spring race day meeting.

With close to $45,000 in prizemoney on offer Moranbah Race Club President John Juhas hoped it would ensure top quality racing with John Manzelmann to roll out a strong team of runners along with premier country Queensland trainer Bevan Johnson who is always hard to beat at Treasure Park.

The feature event on the program will be the $10,000 Isaac Regional Council Benchmark 50 handicap over 1400 metres.

Juhas also said The Fashions of the Field will be a big draw card. The fashion stakes in Moranbah are always high at the Spring carnival meeting and there is always plenty of willing fashionista’s keen to be part of the action with categories covering ladies, the gents and children who all take their time to dress to impress and try their luck in the competition.

The fashions of the field will include many fantastic prizes to the lucky winners.

There will be plenty of options for the kids with entertainment to keep them busy throughout the day and the men undie foot races sure to be a big draw card.

Solo artist Dan Miller will perform after the last race and rock on well into the night.

Gates open at 11am and entry is $15. There will be buses running frequently to and from the Moranbah Workers Club throughout the day and into the night.