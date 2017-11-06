Close to resolution

LOOKING FORWARD: Resolves are soon to be made following months of protests.

GLENCORE has this week made amendments to the proposed new Enterprise Agreement ahead of a conciliation meeting with the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union on Monday - including a commitment not to casualise the workforce.

Last month CFMEU Queensland district vice-president mining and energy division Chris Brodsky said the CFMEU's greatest fear was that Glencore was on the path of casualising their entire business.

A Glencore spokesperson said contrary to CFMEU claims, Glencore does not plan to casualise the workforce.

"We will not, however, agree to constrain our fundamental right to have the best people in our business, ensuring work and skills are optimally matched while having the flexibility to meet operational and market challenges,” the spokesperson said.

Additionally, Glencore has released updates on their proposed new EA at Oaky North.

"We have made a number of changes to our original proposal, at the request of the CFMEU,” the spokesperson said.

"Disappointingly, the union is refusing to change any clauses from the 2012 EA in spite of the fact some changes are necessary for Oaky North to be as productive as possible in the industry's challenging and changing times.”

The proposed EA contains increases to wage rates - totalling 8.24percent over the term of the proposed EA - that were not contained in the draft proposal, as well as attractive remuneration and benefits for the workforce and attractive rates for accommodation, meals and services in Tieri.

Mr Brodsky said he expected Monday's "mediation with the commissioner” to be constructive, "to see if they have reconsidered their position”, with a main aimof getting the workers back to work.

"Hopefully Glencore has come to their senses and we've sorted it out at the commission,” he said.

"Then we can go back to site and do the finer details and everyone can go back to work and the company can make a profit.”

Glencore locked the men out in response to an initial strike by the employees in May in disagreement over details of a new EA. The men have been locked out for more than 100 days.