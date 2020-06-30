Closed border threatening beach safety

NOOSA Surf Club is desperate for Queensland's borders to reopen as it struggles to break even during a season in which 80 per cent of its business normally comes from interstate holiday-makers.

But as the club weighs up which lifesaving services can be cut in light of the downturn, it believes an alternative to reopened borders could be more relaxed restrictions.

The club reopened on Saturday and is allowed to host 140 patrons at once, about 30 per cent of its pre-COVID capacity.

General manager Anton Mogg said despite turning back customers by 12pm, they are struggling to break even and it would "help substantially" if the state implemented the 2sq m rule backed by national cabinet.

"We could implement that in five minutes," he said.

"It would double our capacity."

Noosa Surf Club Restaurant Manager Steve Thynne. The club is desperate to open up to more patrons so revenue can pick up and be passed on for lifesaving equipment and training. Picture: Lachie Millard

Mr Mogg said the club was looking at which lifesaving services could be cut back if revenue did not pick up.

"The money that we raise up here at the commercial level, which is the bar and restaurant, that all goes down to the surf lifesaving club to provide beach safety, training and equipment," he said.

"We've had to seriously look at our budgeting process and forecast accordingly with the downturn trade because we don't know when it's going to be lifted and when it will return to normal.

"We're desperate for the borders to be reopened, obviously provided it's safe to do so. Eighty per cent of our winter trade comes out from the southern states, which is not much different to the rest of Hastings St.

Crowds pack in front of Noosa Surf Club. Picture: Millard

"Lead time is critical; particularly for accommodation and for people that need to book flights and organise their leave."

Mr Mogg said that Queensland businesses should return to normal trade while the borders are closed and that gaming sections should be allowed to reopen.

Originally published as Closed border threatening beach safety