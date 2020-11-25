Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MSF Sugar Maryborough Region Mill. Photograph by Maggie Zemek
MSF Sugar Maryborough Region Mill. Photograph by Maggie Zemek
News

CLOSED: Jobs gone as M’boro sugar mill officially shut down

Carlie Walker
25th Nov 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 8:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH Sugar Mill will officially close down as crashing season wraps up this week.

A spokesman from MSF Sugar confirmed the news on Wednesday.

He said further comment would be made by the company, but at the moment it was speaking with its workers.

It comes after MSF Sugar sold more than 5000 hectares of cane land to Australian company Rural Funds Management for $81.1 million.

The settlement went ahead in October and the company has confirmed it will be converting more than 2000 hectares of cane land to growing macadamia nuts.

The sugar mill is one of Maryborough's biggest employers.

About 60 jobs will be lost.

The mill has been operating in Maryborough for 126 years.

The company is required to crush the region's cane or assist with it being crushed elsewhere, with many believing next year's crush will be carried out at Isis Central Sugar Mill next year.

editors picks fcjobs maryborough sugar mill msf sugar
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MINE SHOCK: Mt Morgan project poised to restart

        Premium Content MINE SHOCK: Mt Morgan project poised to restart

        News New technology has made it viable for Mount Morgan’s mine to reopen and it could be back in action sooner than you think.

        Where to find the cheapest fuel in Central Queensland

        Premium Content Where to find the cheapest fuel in Central Queensland

        News A prominent Central Highlands town has the most expensive fuel, while a...

        RACE DAY: 800+ patrons enjoy day out at Pepperina Park

        Premium Content RACE DAY: 800+ patrons enjoy day out at Pepperina Park

        Horses Big race day attracted big numbers, with Central Queensland runners taking out the...

        Adani activist slammed for wasting police time and resources

        Premium Content Adani activist slammed for wasting police time and resources

        Crime A magistrate said the 47 year old was ‘used as a pawn’ and his actions did not ‘do...