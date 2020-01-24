Menu
WEATHER: Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s for the long weekend.
Clouds forecast for Australia Day weekend

Timothy Cox
24th Jan 2020 10:00 AM

CENTRAL Highlanders can temporarily enjoy cooler temperatures while cloudy conditions from recent storms keep temperatures down for the coming Australia Day weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said to expect temperatures in the “low to mid 30s for the next couple of days”.

“Generally we’ll see rainfall today and tomorrow, easing from Sunday, but remaining quite cool in cloudy conditions,” he said.

“It should start to heat up again mid-next week.”

Mr Markworth said there had been “persistent” showers and thunderstorms across the region, particularly to the west.

“Emerald over the last week has only seen about 4mm, but there are nicer totals to the northwest, some getting up into the high 60s,” he said.

“We’ve got some totals sitting around the 10 to 15mm mark, and some getting up to 24mm in the last 24 hours.”

He predicted small amounts of rain on Saturday, with the change of showers decreasing from Sunday onwards.

Picture from the Bureau of Meteorology.
