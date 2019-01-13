Club bowled over by recent community support

WINNERS: Bill Ervine, Graeme Clarke and Jeffery Cobbin took out first place at the Emerald Bowls Club's recent special tournament.

THE future is looking a little brighter for the much-loved Emerald Bowls Club, thanks to a recent fundraiser and the efforts of dedicated volunteers and patrons.

In the last two weeks alone, the club has hosted almost 50 bowling enthusiasts, an improvement from their recently low numbers.

Mark Gallagher, who is on the board and committee for the club, said this increase in numbers reflected the tireless work of the club's volunteers over the past month.

This included a special tournament held on December 15, which hoped to raise ongoing interest and investment in the club, as well as much-needed funds.

Mr Gallagher said despite only 16 teams of three players registering for the event, the tournament was a success, with an estimated $5000 raised.

"Many local businesses were very willing to show their support with sponsorship for the carnival,” Mr Gallagher said.

"It will get us to the halfway point (of their fundraising goal), which is not a bad effort.”

Mr Gallagher said overall, December was a good trade month for the club, with a number of Christmas functions held at the venue.

"We would like to thank our bar manager, Jessica Jorgensen, for her efforts. She really earned her money and earned our gratitude,” he said.

Mr Gallagher also acknowledged Jo and Bruce McKenzie, who he said have "worked tirelessly” over the past two years.

Next up for the club is a membership drive, with a letter box drop proposed for February.

Mr Gallagher said they hoped to gain 30 new memberships from the letter box drop, which would increase current memberships by 50%.