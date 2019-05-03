Club steps up its cup game

WINNERS: Jockey Emma Bell and the owners of Bold Peak after taking out the Diggers' Cup in Longreach.

BE SURE to save the date for May 18 when the Emerald Jockey Club hosts the Fillies and Foals Emerald Cup Race Day.

It will bring an unforgettable day of racing to Emerald, with the idyllic backdrop of the 'Lunch on the Lawn' marquee while guests mingle, champagne glasses clink and horses race around the track.

This year, the Emerald Jockey Club will host a premium marquee on Emerald Cup Race Day.

The day promises to have all the glitz and glamour of a feature race day and promises a stellar day out.

Kristy Peters and the hard working team at Emerald Jockey Club volunteers have come up with a fresh new approach to the feature Emerald Cup meeting.

"We are shaking up the look and feel to make Emerald Cup Day a day of prestige that goes with country cup race days,” Peters said.

Peters said the stunning 'Lunch on the Lawn' marquee was where it was at on Emerald Cup Day.

Guests will enjoy a private bar, a delicious lunch, sky channel, a bookmaker and front seats to all the fashion of the field and an electric race day atmosphere.

Emerald Jockey Club will also host a big Fashions on the Field which is open to all those trackside on the day.

The annual cup edition is always a hotly contested competition with all the fashionistas vying for great prizes in their respective categories.

Emerald Jockey Club has topped up the day's racing with an extra $3000 in prize money, with a total of $45,000 being on offer, which will ensure top quality racing.

The feature event is the $8450, 1615 metre Emerald Cup. Gates open at 11am.

Marquee tickets are available from Kristy Peters at the Emerald Jockey Club. For bookings or more information call 0448533355.

Bell of the track

CLERMONT apprentice Emma Bell, who is a renowned cups' queen throughout Central West Queensland, lifted the Brendan Richardson trained Bold Peak ($17) in a tight finish to score a boil-over win in Saturday's feature, the Longreach RSL Memorial Services Club Digger's Cup Open Plate over 1400 metres.

Bell gave the Richardson galloper a 10/10 ride and was able to pilot Bold Peak in about sixth place, running well within the reach of the leaders.

On straightening there looked to be many chances for a win.

In a patient ride, Bell threaded the needle on Bold Peak, searching for runs. When a gap appeared, she delivered a brave drove-through on Bold Peak to land the prize and then withstood the late challenge of country cups' contender Heroism, with Tessa Townsend in the saddle, to score the win by a nose.

The Diggers Cup is one of many cups that Bell has acquired in a relatively short riding career.

The depth of this year's Central Queensland country cups is building, with the $10,000 Tree of Knowledge Cup on tomorrow, with the jewel of the Central Queensland winter country cups being the $25,000 Alpha cup in late June.