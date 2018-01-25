Club takes on the world

HOTTEST 7S: The CQ Dingoes took three teams to Darwin to compete in the Coca-Cola Hottest 7s in the World.

HOTTEST 7S: The CQ Dingoes took three teams to Darwin to compete in the Coca-Cola Hottest 7s in the World. Shari Armstrong Photography

Rugby Union: Local teams travelled to Darwin last weekend and finished high on the ladder in an international competition.

The Coca-Cola Hottest 7s in the World was held over January 20 and 21. The CQ Dingoes sent three teams, two men's teams who played four games each and a women's team which played six games.

The Dingoes were part of 40 registered teams - 32 men's teams and eight women's teams - from Europe, Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia.

CQ Dingoes coach and manager Teran McCasker said the team competed at the event last year, and the improvements were very noticeable.

"It's the best results we've had since going there,” he said.

"Our women's team made the cup final where they played France Development. Our first men's team made the bowl semi-final where they were knocked out by a local invitational team. Our development team made the cup semis in the second division.

"Everyone was extremely happy with the way they performed.

"I know the first men's would've like to have gone that one step further, but they'll learn from that, and next year we'll look to improve again.

Mariah Storch from Blackwater was presented with the player of the tournament for the CQ Dingoes after leading the women to victory.

"She basically led from the front with great attack and great defence,” Mr McCasker said.

"She set up some really great tries and scored a fair few too.

"She was there with us last year, which was her first ever comp. She's improved dramatically since then. I'd really like for her to try and go a little bit further but it's really hard being out in Central Queensland, so that's basically what this team is for, to expose these players to a higher standard of competition and try and get them noticed.

"I'm extremely proud of all of them. We went in there with set goals and every team achieved their goals. Couldn't ask for any more.”