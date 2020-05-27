Menu
Generic image of police tape outside a crime scene on William Street in the Melbourne CBD on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING
Clubhouse broken into and rummaged through

Timothy Cox
27th May 2020 9:42 AM
A SPORTING club in Dysart was broken into at the weekend.

Dysart police are investigating a report of a break and enter at the club on Fisher Street.

It is reported that after 8am on May 23, and early the next morning, unknown offenders attended the canteen building and broken in through a locked door.

Once entry was gained, the offenders have rummaged through cupboards.

At this point, it is unknown if anything was taken.

Police are encouraging anyone that saw suspicious behaviour in the area around this time, to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000or Policelink 131 444.

