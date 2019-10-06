Club’s ‘disgusting’ reply to drink-spiking

A Perth nightclub is facing an intense backlash after allegedly failing to take a complaint of drink-spiking seriously.

Rapture Nightclub in Western Australia has been slammed after an anonymous patron shared screenshots reporting a drink-spiking incident.

In their first message, the patron says they believe their drink was spiked at the club on Saturday. "I only had 2 or 3 drinks before I came in so I definitely wasn't drunk, bought 1 drink from the bar and was then unconscious for the next 2.5 hours, vomiting & experiencing other common symptoms of a date rape drug."

The patron suggests the owner should consider increasing the club's security, noting that none of their friends will be going there again due to the lack of a single bouncer inside.

"I have since (after talking about what happened with friends) found out that this has also happened to 2 other people I know over the past couple of weeks all at Rapture," the patron goes on. "Word spreads fast so just wanted to let you know so you could try to make some extra precautions to help avoid things like this from happening. Luckily I have good friends who were looking after me but not everyone can be that lucky."

The screenshots allegedly show manager of the nightclub doubting the patron's claims that she was spiked while at the venue.

In the messages, the club owner asks a serious of questions including "What proof do you have of your drink being spiked?", "Why would anyone want to spike your drink?", "Would you like a crowd controller to hold you drink for you next time you attend a nightclub?" and "Are you worth someone trying to spike your drink?"

The respondent then goes on to say that no one would "be stupid enough to waste their drugs" spiking someone's drink.

The patron shared the club’s response, which has gone viral.

The response has gone viral, and the club's Facebook rating has plummeted to 1.1 stars out of 996 reviews.

Alisha Aitken-Radburn from The Bachelor/Bachie In Paradise shared the post to remind people that drink spiking happens, and victims deserve support.

The club is yet to publicly address the allegation.