Cluster eases workload and helps a school shine

IT MIGHT be remote, but a Central Highlands' school has been recognised as one of the best in the state for rural and remote education.

Jericho State School recently received a commendation in the Queensland Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools for its participation in the Outback Advantage Cluster.

The cluster brings a common curriculum to Jericho and other multi-level primary schools in Stonehenge, Birdsville, Bedourie, Muttaburra, Ilfracombe, Isisford, Jundah and Windorah.

Jericho teaching principal Naomi Robinson said it was good for the schools and principals who had worked hard on the cluster to receive a commendation.

"For us, we are all teaching principals, so we're in a position where we need to run a school as well teach from kindergarten right through to Year 6,” Ms Robinson said. "To do that on your own is quite a huge task so we as a cluster work together and do work with the C2C (Curriculum into the Classrooms) team in Brisbane to create a multi-level curriculum.

"That multi-level curriculum is designed to support not only our schools within the cluster, but other small schools across Queensland in using multi level resourcing, aligned assessment tasks and that sort of thing.”

Ms Robinson said, since the curriculum had been introduced, students' achievement, motivation and engagement had increased.

"It's still a very heavy workload for teaching principals but we know that each student in our school is receiving curriculum at their appropriate year level and according to the achievement standards that they're expected to reach for the year level,” Ms Robinson said.