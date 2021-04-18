Coach Harbin: ‘I think today showed just what we can do’

The CQ Capras Colts ran in 10 tries in their 50-point defeat of the Mackay Cutters on Saturday. Photo: Pam McKay

The CQ Capras Colts ran in 10 tries in their 50-point defeat of the Mackay Cutters on Saturday. Photo: Pam McKay

The CQ Capras under-21s bounced back from a heavy round one defeat last weekend to score a commanding victory on home soil on Saturday.

The Lionel Harbin-coached outfit ran out 54-4 winners over the Mackay Cutters in the Hastings Deering Colts competition at Browne Park.

It was an impressive performance, and a far cry from their season opener in which they were beaten by 68 points by the Redcliffe Dolphins.

The Capras had five teams in action on Saturday and finished the day with two wins and three losses.

The CQ Capras Colts were in red-hot form against the Mackay Cutters.

The under-18s continued their unbeaten run in the Mal Meninga Cup with a 36-10 win over the Wide Bay Bulls, but there was no joy for the under-19 women and the BHP Premiership and Intrust Super Cup teams.

Harbin said it was a “really big turnaround” for his team.

“Last week was pretty disappointing for the first round,” he said.

“The boys were really excited about coming back home to play on our home ground and they played really good footy today.

“They maintained it for the full 80 minutes, which is what you need to do in these types of competitions.

The Mackay Cutters managed just one try against the CQ Capras in the Hastings Deering Colts clash. Photo: Pam McKay

“I think today showed just what we can do if we all come ready to play and with the right attitude and everyone puts in that effort.”

The Capras scored 10 tries, three of them coming from dynamic winger Jaxon Crockford.

Fullback Ammaron Gudgeon and winger Blayton Vea Vea-Youse both bagged a double.

Halfback Cooper Marshall landed six conversions and a penalty.

The Capras led minutes of the contest.

Harbin applauded his middles - Myles Gal, Sam Strohfeldt, Mitch Leard-Lamont – who laid the platform and Keinan Smith and Tyson Miller who “upped the ante” when they came off the bench.

The CQ Capras celebrate their 50-point win in round two of the Hastings Deering Colts competition on Saturday.

The Capras are away for their round three clash with the Ipswich Jets.

“Every game in this comp is going to be a tough challenge,” Harbin said.

“The boys can celebrate this one and we’ll be back on Monday ready to go and preparing for Ipswich.”

Hastings Deering Colts: CQ Capras 54 (tries Jaxon Crockford 3, Riley Shadlow, Blayton Vea Vea-Youse 2, Ammaron Gudgeon 2, Tyson Miller, Keinan Smith; conversions Cooper Marshall 6, penalty goals Cooper Marshall 1) d Mackay Cutters 4 (tries Flynn Camilleri 1).

Other results from Browne Park on Saturday

Intrust Super Cup: Mackay Cutters 28 d CQ Capras 20

BHP Premiership: North Queensland Gold Stars 36 d CQ Capras 14

Harvey Norman under-19 women: Wide Bay Bulls 34 d CQ Capras 18

Mal Meninga Cup: CQ Capras 36 d Wide Bay Bulls 10

More stories

New mum’s stunning return to Capras ranks

‘Fear won’t get in their way’: Potential NRL talent in squad

What has CEO so excited about Capras’ coaching line-up