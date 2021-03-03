Coach: What will help Grammar win prized rugby title

Rockhampton Grammar's Carter Wight will have a big part to play in this weekend’s Regional Rugby Championships.

Rockhampton Grammar will look to reclaim their crown when they host this weekend’s Regional Rugby Championships.

Grammar won the title in 2019 but were dethroned by Downlands College in 2020.

Downlands will field two teams this year, while Grammar, St Brendan’s College, Marist College Emerald and Ignatius Park College have one team each.

Co-coach Todd Wells believes Grammar has the team to get the job done but knows Downlands will present a serious challenge.

He said backs Carter Wight and Jackson Cheeseman and forwards Spencer Smallacombe, Hugh Ross and Joe Schottelius would be key to Grammar’s campaign.

“I think we’ve got a lot of versatile players. We’ve got quite a mobile pack, and we’ve got some speed and agility out wide,” Wells said.

Rockhampton Grammar's Spencer Smallacombe will be one of the players to watch this weekend.

“We’ve played two games in the local schoolboys comp and we’ve had two trial games already.

“We’re pretty happy with how we’re going, and we’ve been training well.

“Even though Downlands are bringing two teams, they will still be very good.

“They’ve got a strong rugby program and they’re well coached by ex-Wallaby Garrick Morgan.”

The six teams are divided into two pools, with each team playing two round games.

The championships start at Rugby Park at 2.30pm on Saturday, with Downlands Blue taking on Marist College.

Games will be played on the hour with the last game of the day between Grammar and Ignatius Park at 7.30pm.

Grading games will be played from 8.30am on Sunday, with the grand final at 11am.

Draw for Regional Rugby Championships at Rugby Park, Rockhampton

Saturday

2.30pm: Downlands Blue v Marist College

3.30pm: Rockhampton Grammar v Downlands Red

4.30pm: St Brendan’s v Marist College

5.30pm: Downlands Red v Ignatius Park

6.30pm: Downlands Blue v St Brendan’s

7.30pm: Rockhampton Grammar v Ignatius Park

Sunday

8.30am: 3rd Pool A v 3 Pool B

9.45am: 2nd Pool A v 2nd Pool B

11am: Grand final