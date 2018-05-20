Coal centre is an experience

Visitors of all ages can discover the coal mining industry through interactive displays and exhibits at the Blackwater International Coal Centre.

WE are heading to the Blackwater International Coal Centre, which will celebrate its 10th year of operation later this year.

The BICC houses the Australian Coal Mining Museum, showcasing the past, present and future of the coal mining industry through interactive displays and exhibits.

Kids and adults alike will enjoy the interactive simulators where you can drive a dragline or coal train.

Entry to the museum is $5.

For those who have never been to an operating coal mine, tours are conducted weekly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

This is a great opportunity to see a working 20-storey dragline up close and to learn about coal mining from an expert mining operator.

The tours go to either the BMA Blackwater or Jellinbah mine and take about three hours.

Adult ticket price is $45, with concessions available. Bookings are essential.

The BICC also boasts a 100-seat, air-conditioned cinema showing latest release movies.

Check the BICC Facebook page for the current session times.

Eliza Cottage Crafts is set up in the foyer of the BICC and offer a range of handmade crafts.

Entry is free to the Timeless and the Japanese Gardens.

The Timeless Gardens features unique species of plants from all over the world while the Japanese Gardens reflects the partnership between Blackwater and its sister city Fujisawa.

Why not head there this Saturday for the markets from 9am?

The museum and café will be open with the MG Motor Club also making an appearance.