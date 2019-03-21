Coal-fired electricity remains a hot topic

WHEN it comes to electricity in regional Queensland, Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham has vastly different views to the LNP.

During a visit to the region earlier this week, Senator Matt Canavan and senate candidates Paul Scarr and Susan McDonald expressed their concerns regarding coal fired power stations.

Mr Canavan proposed a question to Dr Lynham regarding the Labor Government's lack of support for coal powered energy.

"The lesson has been around the country that the more coal power stations that shut, the higher electricity prices are,” Mr Canavan said.

"After Hazelwood shut in Victoria, their power prices increased by almost 170% in two years.

"The Labor party want to see some of our coal fired power stations shut.

"The question has to go to them, why do you want to do something that is demonstrably going to increase power prices?”

Dr Lynham said "no one in Australia is investing in coal fired power stations” because of the cost.

"As Matt Canavan will tell you, the price of renewable energy is the cheapest form of energy you can get,” he said.

"You can get wind power for $44 per megawatt, you can get solar for about $50 a megawatt - coal comes in $80-$120 (per megawatt), especially it you want to use a carbon capturer, it gets worse with that.

"It's so expensive to produce.

"Who are you going to sell your energy to, unless as Matt Canavan is alluding to, you get a big stinking subsidy from the Federal Government.”

The Queensland minister said a subsidy would come at the cost of tax payers.

"So irrationally, we are going to subsidise very expensive energy, if it's coal fired,” he said.

"Whereas with solar, wind energy, we have the cheapest form of energy.

"It makes every bit of sense to go towards renewable energy because that drives energy prices down.”