Coal mining board of inquiry shifts focus to mine sites

THE Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry is expected to visit the site of the May 6 Grosvenor mine disaster as part of its probe into the horrific blast.

In a statement, an inquiry spokeswoman said the board and members of the inquiry would take part in site visits next month.

Mining giants Anglo American and Glencore have helped arrange the visits to the mines, which are the subject of the inquiry.

The board previously announced that public hearings into Grosvenor Mine would be adjourned to next year.

It cited the scale of the investigation, delays from other mining authorities and practical and legal hurdles as reasons.

The board is in the middle of writing the first part of the inquiry report, which will be given to the Mines Minister by November 30.

An aerial image of Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright

“The Board of Inquiry will continue to work in preparation for any hearings next year,” the board’s statement said.

“The current plan for hearings is that, if public hearings are required to address the practice of continuous inertisation of active goafs, the hearings could be held in February 2021, with public hearings in relation to the Grosvenor mine commencing mid-March 2021.

“Part two of the report will then be provided to the minister by May 31, 2021.”

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham announced the Board of Inquiry in the wake of the Grosvenor mine blast, which left five workers horrifically injured.

