Menu
Login
Scott Morrison is now considered a better option than Malcolm Turnbull to win an election against Bill Shorten. Picture: AP
Scott Morrison is now considered a better option than Malcolm Turnbull to win an election against Bill Shorten. Picture: AP
Politics

Coalition claws back support: Newspoll

by Perry Duffin
15th Oct 2018 5:12 AM

THE Coalition has clawed back ground on Labor, but still trail their political rivals, the latest Newspoll shows.

The poll, published in The Australian on Sunday night, shows Labor leads the Coalition 53 per cent to 47 per cent on a two-party preferred basis - up from the Government's low of 44 per cent following August's leadership spill.

Scott Morrison is the preferred prime minister over Labor's Bill Shorten, 45 per cent to 35 per cent, but Mr Shorten's result is an increase of two per cent.

The poll closely aligns to another Sunday survey by Fairfax-Ipsos, which put the Coalition on 45 per cent and Labor on 55 per cent in the two-party stakes.

Related Items

coalition editors picks pm politics prime minister scott morrison support

Top Stories

    Events promote CH

    Events promote CH

    News Events around the region attract both the community and tourists to pour revenue into the Central Highlands.

    Paramedic speaks on the impact of mental health

    Paramedic speaks on the impact of mental health

    News Paul Spinks spoke to over300 Glencore workers in Clermont Wednesday.

    Skies have opened over Central region

    Skies have opened over Central region

    News More rain expected over the weekend.

    Teen's new outlook on life

    Teen's new outlook on life

    News Middlemount teen's life turns at boot camp.

    Local Partners