Police are investigating a stabbing at a Coast home in the early hours of Sunday morning. PHOTO: FILE
Crime

Coast 22-year-old stabbed in fight with party crashers

Stuart Cumming
2nd Aug 2020 8:03 AM
A 22-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the chest during a fight at a Birtinya home early this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared there had been "some sort of party" happening at a home in Affinity Place when two uninvited men arrived in the driveway about 3.30am Sunday.

"They were uninvited and they were told to leave," the spokesman said.

He said a fight broke out and it appeared one of the uninvited men had produced a knife and stabbed one of the people already at the home.

He said the two invited men left and police were currently looking for them.

A 22-year-old Birtinya man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a significant chest injury.

He was in a serious condition at the time.

Sunshine Coast University Hospital confirmed at 9am on Sunday the man was still at the hospital, in a stable condition.

