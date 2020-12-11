Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coast brewery is encouraging beer drinkers to enjoy a Good Root.
Coast brewery is encouraging beer drinkers to enjoy a Good Root.
Business

Coast brewery promises ‘good root’ with new beer

Matt Collins
11th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A beer that promises a "good root" will be launched at a Sunshine Coast brewery on Friday.

Good Root Beer is a pale ale made from Australian barley that has Australian Sustainable Produce Certification.

According to Good Root Beer spokeswoman Miriam Nelson, ASP Certified products are tested free of residues, tested Non-GMO, 100 per cent Australian and are found to have vastly lower emissions than conventional farming systems.

Restaurant owners welcome blacklist for no shows

Rice Boi 'the second' set to open after Christmas

"We are keen for Australian consumers to learn more about regenerative farming systems, and how great management - and good roots - can vastly reduce agricultural emissions and start accumulating carbon back into the soil," she said.

Sunshine Coast brewery Terella Brewing will become the first craft brewery in the world to have Good Root Beer on tap from Friday.

"Being able to pull a beer that's literally been grown from the dirt up - good, healthy dirt that made good, healthy roots - is something worth celebrating," co-founder of Terella Brewing Torren Read said.

"Have a Good Root and know you've done the environment a solid and helped support sustainable farming, we'll cheers to that."

More Stories

good root beer noosa breweries sunshine coast breweries
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How CQ fireys will use drones in emergency events

        Premium Content How CQ fireys will use drones in emergency events

        Rural Seven officers are now taking part in the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System course, a first for Central Region.

        BUSTED: Two CQ men allegedly high-range drink driving

        Premium Content BUSTED: Two CQ men allegedly high-range drink driving

        Crime Police fed up with the behaviour, will crack down on drivers over Christmas.

        See who Capras face in 2021 Intrust Super Cup opener

        Premium Content See who Capras face in 2021 Intrust Super Cup opener

        Rugby League QRL releases draw for premier men’s statewide competition.

        Access restricted as road works continue across CQ region

        Premium Content Access restricted as road works continue across CQ region

        Information Anyone passing through Capella could be affected by the upcoming change of traffic...