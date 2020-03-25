Hero cafe offering free takeaway to true battlers

A GOLD Coast cafe is giving out free takeaway in a bid to "spread positivity and love" to those doing it tough.

The Henchman cafe in Miami is known for its rustic menu and coffee but with new COVID-19 social distancing laws, has been forced to change the way it does business.

Jared Fairall and Nathalie Pavlides from the The Henchman in Miami are encouraging those who have lost their jobs to come in to the cafe, have a vent and have a meal and coffee on the house. Picture: Jerad Williams

"This is a really scary time for everyone, especially for people who have lost their job in the past 24 hours," cafe manager Nathalie Pavlides said.

"So many of our friends in hospitality have no income.

"After we packed up our tables on Monday we sat down and decided how we could turn lemons into lemonade."

The cafe is offering a free takeaway meal and coffee for anyone "who is suffering".

"Come in and see us or give us a call, tell us your story and we will work out a way we can help," Ms Pavlides said.

"Please do not take advantage of this, but if you are doing it tough let us know and have food on the house.

The Henchman Cafe in Miami is transforming into a convenience store and have plenty of stock of toilet paper and potatoes. Nathalie Pavlides and Jared Fairall. Picture: Jerad Williams

"Rather than throwing out food we want to help the community and spread positivity and love. We will do it for as long as we can."

The Henchman Cafe in Miami will be selling all those hard to get items. Picture: Jerad Williams

The Henchman is also offering free delivery and transforming into a convenience store during the coronavirus outbreak.

It will be selling a range of items including toilet paper, potatoes, pasta and alcohol.

For a helping hand call or text 0419 956 449.

Originally published as Coast cafe offering free takeaway to true battlers