High-end fashion boutique goes bust

A HIGH-END Gold Coast clothing store trading on one of the most glamorous shopping strips has gone bust over a debt to Kiwi designer Trelise Cooper International.

Pearls Direct Pty Ltd, trading as Helen Grant Boutique, a stalwart of the popular Tedder Ave strip in Main Beach, was wound up by order of the Supreme Court on December 9.

The store has traded from Tedder Ave for at least a decade, company records filed in court show.

It sold expensive European designer clothes to the well-heeled ladies of the Gold Coast, selling Italian brands including Misoni and La Bottega Di Brunella and offering an in-house stylist service.

Helen Grant boutique clothing and jewellery store which is beside a Paula Ryan concept store on Tedder Ave in Main Beach before it vacated the store

Main Beach has some of the most up-market apartments on the coast, with a median price of $785,000, according to property records.

Pearls Direct was served with a statutory demand seeking payment of $20,699.70 by Auckland-based Trelise Cooper International on August 2, giving the company until August 22 to pay the debt, court documents state.

After Pearls Direct failed to pay, Trelise Cooper filed an application to wind-up the company in the Supreme Court in Brisbane.

Werner Chluba and Helen Grant at a social function. File picture

Pearls Direct is owned by fashion maven Helen Dawn Grant, 69, from Southport and her partner Werner Klaus Chluba, of Southport, court documents state.

Trelise Cooper's chief financial officer Michael Menhennet told the court that the debt was due to clothing supplied between September 22, 2016 and April 1, 2017.

On December 9, Registrar Jessica Lambert ordered that Pearls Direct be wound up and Lee Crosthwaite of Worrells accountants be appointed liquidator.

The Helen Grant boutique clothing and jewellery store on Tedder Ave, Main Beach before it closed its doors.

Trelise Coopers costs of applying to wind up the company are to be paid for by Pearls Direct, the registrar ordered.

The store was empty and advertised for lease in June, according to real estate advertisements seeking tenants.