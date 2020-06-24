Menu
Environment

Qld diver shares incredible Seaway photos

by Brianna Morris-Grant
24th Jun 2020 11:30 AM
THERE'S no better time than now to go for a dive on the Gold Coast, according to one of the city diving community's stalwarts.

Diving the Gold Coast's Ian Banks now hopes a southeast wind will clear the water even further to bring peak underwater conditions to the city's Seaway.

30 Australian cow nose rays. Photo: Ian Banks / Facebook: Diving the Gold Coast
He has still been diving both commercially and for fun amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and has long been sharing his photos with a growing social media following.

"There's no other city in Australia that has mainland shore diving that is as good as the Gold Coast Seaway," he said.

 

 

"Possibly there's no other city in the world that has one with the amount of fish the Gold Coast Seaway has.

"In the Gold Coast Seaway you can see all those fish I (post) on my Facebook, but you go to the reefs outside and they're all fished out."

 

Green turtle in the shallows. Photo: Ian Banks / Facebook: Diving the Gold Coast
He urged aspiring divers and those wanting to get back in the water now that social distancing restrictions are easing to do so.

"Winter should be good visibility, it should be a lot better and there's lots of fish activity around at this time of year," he said.

"Now is a good time to see marine life."

 

 

