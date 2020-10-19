Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Concern for man missing for four days

by Kyle Wisniewski
19th Oct 2020 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a Gold Coast man who has been missing for four days and are urging anyone on with information to contact them.

David Johnson from Carrara has been reported as missing and was last seen at a Pappas Way address last Thursday.

The 50-year-old has not been heard from since and Queensland Police and his family hold concerns for Mr Johnson's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as caucasian, 186cm tall with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes.

Mr Johnson was last seen wearing jeans, a black polo shirt, black sunglasses and beige shoes.

Anyone who has seen David or has information regarding his location, is urged to contact police via Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

 

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Coast man missing for four days

carrara david johnson missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Grand shot at Origin spots

      Grand shot at Origin spots
      • 19th Oct 2020 11:38 AM

      Top Stories

        Queensland election: Where to vote early in CQ

        Queensland election: Where to vote early in CQ

        Politics Your guide to voting early in Rockhampton, Keppel, Gladstone, Gregory, Callide, Mirani, Burnett and Burdekin.

        High-vis volunteer heroes recognised for service

        Premium Content High-vis volunteer heroes recognised for service

        People and Places FULL LIST: Meet the volunteers in orange protecting you and your home

        Golfer’s swing leads to brush with deadly snake

        Premium Content Golfer’s swing leads to brush with deadly snake

        Health Man bitten twice by a snake while golfing said his close call with death won’t keep...

        EXCLUSIVE: Katter threatens to sue politician

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Katter threatens to sue politician

        Politics Bob Katter to take Matt Canavan to court over