A man in his 40s has been taken to Nambour General Hospital.

A man in his 40s has been taken to Nambour General Hospital. FILE

A MAN in his 40s has been taken to Nambour General Hospital after an alleged assault this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Price St in Nambour at about 10.30am.

The man was reported to be in a stable condition.