Andrew Stanley Roderick Mackie leaves Caloundra Magistrates Court after being sentenced for exposing himself to police. Picture: Laura Pettigrew
Crime

Coast man threatens dog before dropping his pants

Laura Pettigrew
28th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Aggressively waving his belt in the air went horribly wrong for a man, who had threatened to kill a dog, when his pants fell down and exposed himself to police.

Andrew Stanley Roderick Mackie dropped his pants while acting aggressively towards officers in a park on Bowman Rd at Caloundra on December 23 last year.

"He appeared to be aggressive, was clenching his fists and clutching at a solid metal belt buckle," police prosecutor Stuart Lydford said.

"He removed the belt in a threatening manner and waved it in the air.

"At the time his pants fell to the ground exposing his genitalia to onlookers."

The court heard police took immediate action to arrest Mackie and a struggle ensued.

A police officer sustained minor injuries.

Coast man allegedly rammed by his car during chase

Drowning victim identified as swimming hole reopens

Sergeant Lydford said police were called to the park by a woman who felt threatened by the 44 year old.

"The defendant was swearing and making threats to passers-by," he said.

"An informant walking her dog reported the male made some threats to kill her dog and was following her, causing fear."

Mackie told the court "some alcohol" was involved in his offending.

He said he suffered from schizophrenia.

The Moffat Beach resident pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of public nuisance, contravene a direction, obstructing police and wilful exposure.

Sergeant Lydford said Mackie had a 10-page criminal history of similar offences and suggested a suspended sentence as an appropriate punishment.

"Your honour could consider something hanging over his head to deter him," he said.

Teen arrested after neighbour traps him in garage

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist noted the successful completion of Mackie's past suspended sentences.

"Last few times you've been to court, in 2019 and 2018 you have been receiving periods of imprisonment," he said.

"They have been suspended and you have been navigating the operational period fairly successfully."

Mr Stjernqvist sentenced Mackie to four months prison suspended for a year.

"Stay out of trouble for the next 12 months and it will drop off," he said.

