Coast MP not concerned about swing away from LNP

LNP’s Federal Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien has commented on how Sunshine Coast voters swing away from his party in the Queensland state elections. Photo: Patrick Woods

Ted O'Brien says the pandemic played a large role in the Coast voters' swing away from seats that were once State Government strongholds for the LNP.

There have been significant swings in almost all of the eight state parliament seats on the Sunshine Coast with only Maroochydore's Fiona Simpson securing a swing towards her.

Labor has claimed a major scalp in the seat of Caloundra through Jason Hunt and sitting members for Nicklin and Ninderry, Marty Hunt and Dan Purdie, are no certainties for another term.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was a convincing winner over the LNP's Deb Frecklington, who has since stepped down as party leader.

Mr O'Brien, the Federal Member for Fairfax, said he believed the coronavirus pandemic had played a big role in the voter swings.

"All the commentators are suggesting the COVID pandemic played a large role in this state campaign and I believe it has," Mr O'Brien told the Sunshine Coast Daily.

Mr O'Brien said it was no secret that he had "unashamedly" supported his state LNP colleagues and that he was "delighted" that some - Ms Simpson and member for Glass House Andrew Powell - had been confirmed as leaders.

When asked whether he had any concerns regarding the swing away from the LNP on the Sunshine Coast, Mr O'Brien said the will of the people must be respected.

"Sometimes the people will deliver a result you may have hoped for otherwise. But that's OK," Mr O'Brien said.

"That's the beauty of democracy.

"If you seek to defy the will of the people then you are defying democracy, this is the way it works.

"So the results are a reflection of the people's will and that must always be respected. That's where the public office starts and finishes."