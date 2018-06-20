Menu
A Sunshine Coast schoolboy has been flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after being struck by a javelin.
News

Coast schoolboy airlifted after traumatic javelin incident

Sarah Barnham
by
20th Jun 2018 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:22 PM

A SUNSHINE Coast schoolboy has been flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after being struck by a javelin.

It's believed the boy was carrying the javelin off the oval when the sharp end became caught in the ground causing the blunt end to flick into the boy's eye.　

Paramedics treated him on school grounds before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed on the oval and flew the boy and his mother to the hospital.

An RACQ spokeswoman described the injury as "traumatic".

The boy was transported with a serious eye injury in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident occurred at a location at Sunshine Beach on Ben Lexcen Drive.

The boy's age was not confirmed.

