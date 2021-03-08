Menu
Qld woman facing attempted murder charge

by Luke Mortimer
8th Mar 2021 8:19 AM
GOLD Coast police have charged a woman with attempted murder after she allegedly made threats to kill a man and tried to stab him through a security door.

It's alleged the 40-year-old Paradise Point woman went to a home on Hillridge Crescent at Varsity Lakes about 11pm on Sunday night.

Woman holding knife generic.
Police believe the woman then attempted to stab a 29-year-old man through the door.

It's also alleged the woman used a metal bar to smash through a window and threatened to kill the man before police officers arrived at the home.

The man suffered injuries, not considered to be life threatening, when glass shattered on him during the incident, police said in a statement.

 

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

It's understood the alleged attack was not random in nature.

The Paradise Point woman was charged with one count each of attempted murder and attempted burglary.

 

 

She was expected to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Coast woman facing attempted murder charge

The Paradise Point woman will likely face court today, charged with attempted murder. File photo. Picture: Scott Fletcher
