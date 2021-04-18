Menu
Detectives have charged a 27-year-old man with attempted murder.
Coast woman run over in alleged attempted murder

Eden Boyd
18th Apr 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:26 PM
A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly drove over a Sunshine Coast woman "repeatedly" at Caboolture.

Initial information suggests just after 11pm on Saturday the 27-year-old man drove to a Namatjira Court home in a white Nissan Patrol and allegedly performed a burnout in the backyard.

Police say when a 47-year-old Peachester woman went to confront the driver, he allegedly drove over her multiple times and she suffered significant injuries to her left leg and foot.

It's alleged he then drove over property before ramming a car.

Another woman at the home, aged 42, used another vehicle to reverse into the man's Patrol.

The man then allegedly climbed out through the window of the heavily damaged car and fled the scene on foot.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, rushed the 47-year-old victim to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

The Moonee man was arrested in the area shortly after and taken to Caboolture Hospital, where he was cleared of any injuries.

Those involved are understood to be known to each other.

He was charged with one count of attempted murder and is scheduled to appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on Monday, April 19.

It comes as a young man was charged with two counts of murder among several other offences after two men were allegedly shot dead at Caboolture on Saturday.

