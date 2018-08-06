Menu
The zookeepers team set to compete on Dance Boss, back row from left Emma, Sam and Mel, and front from left, Candice, Lauren and Richelle.
Coast's zookeepers ready to shake their tail feathers

6th Aug 2018 5:23 AM | Updated: 5:23 AM

THREE Coast zookeepers will unleash their wild sides on Dance Boss tonight.

Australia Zoo staff members Candice, Sam and Mel make up one half of a team of zoo keepers competing on the reality TV show, which pits co-workers from different professions against one another in a series of dance-offs.

The team members, who are spread out across the Gold and Sunshine Coasts and Cairns, rehearsed virtually before meeting up in Sydney to film for the new series, which is hosted by Dannii Minogue.

"The good thing about the zoo keeping world is we're already connected through social media," Candice told the Daily.

"We follow people from different facilities and we talk about the different animals we have. It's definitely a very close-knit community.

"We would have six-way Skype conversations, which was very interesting but we made it work."

The group did not learn which song they would choreograph their performance to until they arrived in Sydney.

"It is very well suited to our industry," Candice said.

"When they told us the song we were doing we all laughed and teared up. We all felt very passionate about the song."

 

How will our zookeepers go against tradies, office workers and airline staff?
How will our zookeepers go against tradies, office workers and airline staff? Channel 7

Candice, 28, works with everything from koalas to snakes and birds as part of Australia Zoo's roving entertainment unit. Her role includes performing in the zoo's 12pm Wildlife Warriors Show.

"I'm used to performing in front of 5000 people on a day, but Dance Boss was a totally different experience," she said.

"The moment when you walk out and the audience is cheering and the judges are looking at you and there are cameras everywhere is like when you go down that first drop on a roller coaster and your stomach sinks - but in a good way.

"This experience has awakened something that has been dormant in all of us."

Dance Boss premieres tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 7.

