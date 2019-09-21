Coding kids take tech challenge

TECH-SAVVY kids across the Isaac region showcased their coding skills and knowledge in the ultimate Lego Robot Challenge on Saturday, 7 September.

Teams of children from Moranbah, Clermont, Dysart, Glenden and Nebo competed in the annual Lego Robotics Challenge, building their skills in science, technology, engineering, maths and teamwork.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the creative and problem-solving skills that were learned for the challenge will continue to be an influence for the kids who participated.

“Each year, Tech Fest provides a great opportunity to showcase the technology programs and opportunities available to our community,” Mayor Baker said.

“It is a great day for teams engaged in the challenge. We see the fun they have working together and solving problems, and the support from the mentors, families and members of the community who attended.

“The teams all worked well together on the day and I am excited to see what the future hold for our Lego robotic engineers.”

The run of the day went to the Purple Peeps; Jackson Mackey, Roy Rosales, Aidan Marteene, Dolcie Blackwood, Rhiannon McCasker, Manu Mastbattula, Samual Lilley, Gita Rosales, Clare Lilley and Prachi Goti.

WINNERS: Clare Lilley, Dolcie Blackwood, Manu Mastbattula, Aiden Marteene, Jackson Mackey and Samuel Lilley.

Councillor Nick Wheeler congratulated everyone involved for their participation in the innovative and fun program.

“Tech Fest is only made possible thanks to the efforts and commitment of Isaac Libraries’ staff and the volunteers and mentors who volunteered their time to help with the challenge.”

“The teams, mentors and Libraries’ staff worked hard in preparation for this exciting event,” Mr Wheeler said.

“Council is proud to play our part in supporting and encouraging children to engage with technology.

“Isaac Libraries have so much more to offer than just books and I would encourage people to visit their local library to discover the great collection of free e-resources and apps available to everyone.”