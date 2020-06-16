Coles extends online options for regional customers

MORE Central Queensland residents now have grocery collection and delivery options.

In response to customer demand, Coles expanded its online ordering system at its Emerald store for people who live as far as Blackall.

Coles Online allows customers to collect bulk orders from their closest store or have their groceries delivered by a third party.

Coles Emerald store support manager Andrew Mawby said that many of the store's customers will benefit from the offering.

"We're so happy to be able to expand our service offering, giving more rural and remote customers the opportunity to access our great value products," Mr Mawby said.

"We wanted to find a way to make their grocery shopping easier, so now, any customer who lives over 100 kilometres away from our store can have their shopping handpicked by our team, so when they arrive they can simply collect their items and head off on their way."

Coles Online general manager Karen Donaldson said the option to collect orders or have them delivered would give Queensland customers access to more food.

"Australia is incredibly diverse - some people live on remote stations or farms and others in very small communities that don't have access to a supermarket," she said.

"To ensure our customers have access to everything they need, we often pre-box orders and freeze milk, meat and other dairy products to maintain product quality for those customers who have a long journey ahead."

Coles Online is available in eight regional Queensland towns, including Emerald and Moranbah.