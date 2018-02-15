Coles turns teal for charity

ON BOARD: Jeremy Kwong, Rhoa Banta, Robyn Stanton, Hayden Smale and Bec Reynolds from Coles Emerald are turning teal in February to help fight ovarian cancer.

TEAM members at Coles Emerald wore teal on Thursday to increase awareness and help raise funds for ovarian cancer research and support, a disease expected to affect 1600 Aussie women this year.

Ovarian cancer has the lowest survival rate of any women's cancer. Each day in Australia four women are diagnosed, and each day three women will die from the disease.

Jeremy Kwong from Coles Emerald said although Coles supported the cause nationally, in store they liked to give back to the local community.

"I guess for us it's more or less about putting ourselves out there in the community,” Mr Kwong said.

"Ovarian cancer is obviously a really important issue for all females across Australia, and as a store we want to be able to support our community locally, and then of course support ladies within the area, especially us being so remote from available resources.

"I think in store we do an amazing job.”

In partnership with Ovarian Cancer Australia, Emerald shoppers can also support the cause at Coles until the end of February by purchasing a $3 teal ribbon, by simply placing a donation in the tins provided, or by donating any amount through the register at the checkout.

Coles has raised ovarian cancer awareness for the past three years and will continue to do so in its stores all across Australia.

Ovarian Cancer Australia chief executive officer Jane Hill said that with the help of Coles shoppers and team members, "we can change the story of ovarian cancer”.

National Teal Ribbon Day is Wednesday, February28. Don't miss the chance to support local women.