Coles winter food hamper drive begins in CQ

CENTRAL Queensland shoppers in Emerald and Moranbah can, for the next two weeks, help deliver meals to hungry Australians in hardship.

Coles is now selling $2 SecondBite donation cards, which help get food to those who need it.

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell said the appeal provides a way for all Queenslanders to lend a hand during winter.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened what is already an incredibly tough time for members of our community who cannot afford nutritious food for themselves and their families,” she said.

“Our stores in Central Queensland have played a vital role in donating meals to local charities like Emerald Neighbourhood Centre since partnering with SecondBite in 2011, and we only hope to increase this positive impact.

“By raising funds for SecondBite through our Winter Appeal, Coles customers can help SecondBite and their local charity partners reach even more people experiencing hardship in local communities across the state, to support them through this pandemic.”

Food journalist and SecondBite Board member Matt Preston said all funds raised will go towards SecondBite’s operating expenses so it can continue to deliver food to help people in need.

“There’s never been a more important time in our history to support SecondBite as we move into an increasingly difficult economic period for millions of Australians,” he said.