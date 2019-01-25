College closure has left 'big deficit'

THE closure of an agricultural college and its effect on farmers and graziers was a hot topic during a politician's visit to the Central Highlands recently.

During his visit to Emerald last week, LNP Senator Matt Canavan heard first hand about the impact of the Emerald Agricultural College closure from local farmer Nigel Burnett.

Mr Burnett's father was one of the first students to study at the college when it opened in the early 1970s.

The cotton farmer and local business owner said attending the college gave his father many opportunities.

"He (Nigel's father) came off a cattle property near Clermont and what he learned at Emerald Ag College, he was able to apply that and get into a property,” Mr Burnett said.

"We've had a lot of opportunities from that... to be able to build our own businesses now.”

Mr Burnett said the closure of the college left a "big deficit” in the agricultural industry.

"In terms of what's happened at the ag college, seeing it close down has been really disappointing for the ag industry in general,” he said.

"We've seen some fantastic people come from that institution over the years, people from entry level on farms all the way through to the leaders within the industry.

"We don't know where those people are going to come from now.”

Mr Burnett said backpackers could fill the labour shortage for a short period, but farmers would have to continually retrain new people.

"We need Australians that are trained up who are passionate about the industry, passionate about ag, who are willing to take these jobs on and make a lifetime out of it,” he said.

Mr Canavan said people like Mr Burnett were concerned about what the college's closure meant for the agricultural industry.

"While they (agricultural colleges) have had challenges, I've spoken to people that are interested in investing in the ag college and related training in Emerald,” he said.

"It's about the missed future opportunities as well.

"There's huge opportunities. The world is running short of protein and food for the first time in the decade.

"There's enormous needs in our region to expand food production... (and) Emerald could be at the centre of that.”