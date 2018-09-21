College shows its support

COLLEGE BACKING: Marist College Emerald principal Mark Green welcomes the possibility of a special school being opened in the Emerald community.

MARIST College Emerald has shown its support for the possibility of a special school opening in Emerald.

Marist College principal Mark Green warmly welcomed the possibility of a new educational service being provided to the Emerald community.

News that discussions were under way, with the State Government regarding a future additional service planned by Emerald Christian College, was good news for the community, according to Mr Green.

"Such an addition to the schooling sector in Emerald would only serve to further enhance educational opportunities for young people of the local Emerald Community,” Mr Green said.

He said Marist College looked forward to continuing to work in collaboration with the Department of Education and independent schools throughout the Central Highlands to meet the needs of the local community.

He said the College had a comprehensive enrolment transition program for all students, including those with special needs, to assist and support them with the move from primary to secondary.

Mr Green welcomed all enrolment inquiries and indicated that Marist College had a strong teaching and learning program that catered very effectively for students of all ability levels.

Emerald Christian College principal Graeme Johnston has taken on the task of investigating the feasibility of opening a special school in Emerald for years Prep-Year 12.

If you have a child you think would be eligible email Mr Johnston at g.johnston@ ecc.qld.edu.au with the child's age, diagnosis and ranking in the education system (if known).