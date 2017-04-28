23°
College students keen to gain experience

28th Apr 2017 10:05 AM
SKILLING UP: Bernie Ingle with students Lillian Driver, James Shephard and James Hirst.
SKILLING UP: Bernie Ingle with students Lillian Driver, James Shephard and James Hirst. Contributed

QUEENSLAND Agricultural Training Colleges (QATC) based in Emerald and Longreach are urging local business owners to consider employing students to gain skills to complement their studies.

QATC manager of education and training (residential campuses) Bernie Ingle said students were often eager to gain employment while studying.

"Our students come from interstate as well as across Queensland, so obtaining work while they are here is an excellent opportunity to get to know and contribute to the local communities,” he said.

Students at the Emerald and Longreach colleges can provide a variety of skills spanning a areas including agribusiness, agriculture, and general rural operations.

Many students have also worked on rural properties or in businesses during high school.

Working in the local community not only eases financial pressure on students living away from home, but it allows the students to develop networks.

"The chance to make a great impression on employers offers potential for longer-term career pathways after graduation,” Mr Ingle said.

"Whether they are employed by rural enterprises in work directly related to their agricultural studies, or by other local businesses around town, engaging in work helps our students develop their workplace skills.

"The career path development of our students is important and we support them in obtaining paid employment as a complement to their formal training.”

Employers in the Emerald or Longreach regions looking to fill available positions with local students are encouraged to contact QATC Student Services co-ordinators on 1800888710.

Or forward details to enquiries@qatc.edu.au

