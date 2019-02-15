Menu
Login
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
AFL

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey suffers injury scare

15th Feb 2019 10:23 AM

STAR Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey has been helped from the field after hurting his leg at AFL pre-season training.

De Goey was seen holding his left leg after a marking contest and trainers had to help him leave the ground at the Holden Centre.

He limped around the boundary line as he struggled to put weight on his leg.

He will have scans today to determine the extend of the injury.

The scare came after the 22-year-old missed a couple of games late in last year's home-and-away fixture with bone stress in his lower leg. His training program had been modified over summer as he dealt with foot issues.

The goalsneak had his best season last year, kicking 48 goals in 21 games and playing a pivotal role as the Magpies reached the grand final.

More Stories

afl collingwood magpies jordan de goey
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Army brings a rocking good time

    Army brings a rocking good time

    News The Royal Australia Regiment is bring their band to Central Queensland.

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Motocross club is a family affair

    Motocross club is a family affair

    News Family "live and breathe” motocross.

    Rugby league tournament postponed to October

    Rugby league tournament postponed to October

    News New date yet to be announced for Coalfields Sevens.

    Beloved dog's sticky situation

    Beloved dog's sticky situation

    News Family pet recovering after surgery.