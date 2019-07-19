Menu
MAKE A RAINBOW: Denison State School's colourful students enjoy the Colour Run.
Colour run was a big success

19th Jul 2019 10:00 AM

Colour Run

Jada from Class 6A recounts her Colour Run experience.

On June 21, I participated in the colour run.

It was exciting to run an obstacle course while being covered in bright coloured powder.

We got an awesome head band and a pair of sunglasses.

I would like to thank the P&C for the fun opportunity and I hope they do one next year.

It was better than doing assessment and was fun to run with Preps.

New dancing fun

DENISON State School's dance unit has just taken on new challenges for students incorporating ballet and gymnastics for their assessment and performances for parents in the last term.

Performing arts teacher and intermediate gymnastics coach Monique Podolak really enjoyed adding the other styles of dance to the students' already long list of styles of dances from previous dance units, special events and end of year concert performances.

The students really had the chance to be creative and challenged.

They always kept safety for themselves and others in mind.

The different classes performed a dance including rotations and individual, pair and group skills.

