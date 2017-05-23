Colourful array of stunning art

WHETHER you love art or love supporting budding artists, make sure you splash some colour into your world by attending the 41st Annual Art Competition.

Hosted by Blackwater State High School, administration teacher aide Sandy McKenzie said the art exhibition was a much- anticipated cultural and social community event in Blackwater, where the public could enjoy the art displayed across a three-day period.

"Artists from all over Queensland have the opportunity to display and have their works critiqued at the exhibition, with many of the entrants from the Central Highlands, Rockhampton and Yeppoon,” she said.

The official opening and award presentations is on Friday, May 26, at the Blackwater Civic Centre from 7pm, with $7000 in prizemoney to be awarded to winning artists.

This year's judge is Mark Coombe, a Rockhampton- based outback realist painter.

"The Friday night is the opening night when prizewinners are announced and is the highlight of the exhibition,” Sandy said.

"The evening is an opportunity for the community to get together, socialise and relax in an artistic environment.

"We love the way the community continues to support this event. It has proven to be a popular social evening which is always well attended.

"It is an opportunity for the Blackwater community to experience a high-quality cultural art experience.”

Now in its 41st year, the school is proud of the longevity of the art exhibition, which Sandy said was due to the calibre of diverse artworks displayed and the fine food, wine and entertainment.

Tickets are on sale at the school office or phone 49869555.