‘Incest’ family’s prison freedom bid

MEMBERS of the Colt "incest" family arrested in three states two months ago are applying to be freed from at least three different Sydney prisons.

Raylene Colt, the daughter of Betty Colt, was granted bail on Wednesday.

News.com.au can reveal the family matriarch Betty and sister Martha Colt are both being held in prisons at Long Bay Correctional Centre.

Five other Colt family members are being held in different prisons in Silverwater Correctional Complex in western Sydney

Lawyers acting for Martha Colt and her brother Charlie Colt are likely to apply for their release soon.

Two other members, Cliff and Rhonda, will make bail applications on June 19, Magistrate Robert Williams heard in Central Local Court on Thursday.

It is not known when the family matriarch Betty Colt, who has been charged with perjury and perverting the course of justice, might make a release application.

Her son Derek Colt, one of Betty's 13 children, was also due before Central Local on Thursday, prosecutor Mardi Cartwright told the court.

Family matriarch Betty Colt (above) is in Long Bay jail and has not applied for bail.

The Colt family men (above) arrested in April are all in custody in Silverwater Correctional Complex in western Sydney.

Martha Colt (above, left) is about to apply for bail.

Eight members of the Colt family - a court appointed pseudonym to protect the identity of the children - were arrested in raids across Australia in April.

Detectives from the NSW State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Hermoyne to investigate allegations of incest, child sexual assault, and serious neglect of children on the family's farm in southern NSW in 2012.

Following the arrests, several members were extradited back to NSW.

Apart from Raylene, seven family members are being held in Long Bay Correctional Centre, and different female and male prisons at Silverwater Correctional Complex in western Sydney.

It emerged in Central Local Court on Thursday that the eight Colts have retained seven different lawyers, with Cliff Colt sharing a lawyer with Rhonda, who is believed to be his mother.

The infamous family were found by police living in depraved circumstances in a filthy bush camp six years ago.

Inside a filthy tent on the family farm hidden in the hills behind Boorowa in NSW.

Raylene Colt (left, above with mother Betty) is now on bail.

The squalid farm where police found the Colt incest family living in 2013.

It was a discovery that shocked the world - four generations of a family in a secret bush camp in the hills behind the tiny town of Boorowa.

Police allege a family of 38 adults and children were found living in filthy conditions without electricity, toilets or town plumbing.

Some of the children had stunted speech and misshapen features, and all slept in caravans, tents and tin sheds.

The children of the Colts had never seen toilet paper and didn't know how to clean their teeth.

From a young age, they allegedly engaged in sex with uncles, aunts or cousins.

Police arrest one of the Colts after raids across three Australian states.

Betty and Raylene Colt.

SHOCKING SCENES ON FAMILY FARM

When the farm was raided by police in 2012 child welfare officers were so disturbed with what they saw they immediately removed the children from the putrid environment.

Several of the children allegedly featured homozygous or identical gene characteristics, such as lowset ears, misaligned eyes and hearing loss.

Some could only walk in a shuffling gait, and could not speak intelligibly, read or write, count, or recognise numbers.

Some of the children removed into care have now reached the age of 18.

Prosecutor Mardi Cartwright applied to Magistrate Robert Williams to have all eight members remanded to appear again in August.