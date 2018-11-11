Menu
Comanche at full lilt is an impressive beast. Picture: Richard Jupe
Water Sports

Comanche lands early hit for Boxing Day

by AMANDA LULHAM
11th Nov 2018 6:13 PM

SYDNEY to Hobart defending champion Comanche has ­produced a morale-boosting victory over her supermaxi rival Wild Oats in a major shakedown before the Boxing Day race south.

Skipper Jim Cooney and his team defeated Mark Richards and his crew on Wild Oats XI for the line honours victory in the annual Cabbage Tree ­Island race on the weekend.

The third supermaxi in the race, the Mark Bradford-skippered Black Jack, retired due to a crew injury.

"We've been sailing a lot, putting in the work - weeks on end," Cooney said.

Comanche won last year’s race south in the protest room. Picture: Richard Jupe
"We train intensively before and after these races and we're pretty serious about it."

Noel Cornish and his team on St Jude claimed the converted overall honours to end the run of Matt Allen and his Ichi Ban crew.

Comanche sails across Storm Bay towards Hobart in last year’s race. Picture: Richard Jupe
