Come along to the Barn Dance

SPRINGSURE is gearing up for an old fashioned Barn Dance, raising funds for a good cause.

The Barn Dance has been organised by two passionate Springsure locals, Lee-Ann Gilliam and Julie Rolfe, to help support the town, with all proceeds raised going towards the local Springsure Cancer Committee.

Event organiser Lee-Ann Gilliam said they chose to raise money for the Springsure Cancer Committee because of their reputation for helping families in Springsure and Rolleston.

"They've helped families in the past and this is just a little bit of money because you never know when cancer is going to strike,” she said.

"It's there ready and waiting for anyone who is in need.

"This is just my little way to try and help the community.”

Ms Gillam said it was going to be a fun family night and something different for the community.

"We haven't had a barn dance in Springsure since I don't know when and I thought it would be a great idea for the whole family to get out and do something different,” she said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing people on their feet dancing and enjoying themselves.

"I'm also looking forward to a couple of the barn dances like heel and toe polka and the drongo.”

The Barn Dance will kick-off at 6pm next Saturday, August 25, at the Springsure Town Hall.

Bar and canteen will be operating till late. Rocky Twirlers will provide the music and calling.

Tickets are on sale now at Noffkes' Rural for $10 per adult and $5 per child.

For more information call Ms Gilliam on 0438542855.

Springsure Barn Dance

Where: The Barn Dance will be held at the Springsure Town Hall.

When: The evening of dancing and fun will kick-off at 6pm Saturday, August 25.

Cost: Adults cost $10 and children cost $5. All proceeds to go towards the local Springsure Cancer Committee.