‘Come get me’: Shooter’s angry call before fatal showdown

An inquest into the murder of Queensland policeman Senior Constable Brett Forte and the shooting death of paranoid gunman Ricky Maddison has heard the known criminal once poured fuel on his girlfriend in a domestic violence incident.

Sen Const. Forte, a father-of-three, was shot and killed on May 29, 2017, during a low-speed pursuit near Toowoomba by Maddison, who had been evading police for weeks.

Maddison was later shot following a 20-hour siege with Special Emergency Response Team officers.

The inquest heard 30 witnesses will give evidence during the inquest, which is scheduled to run for two weeks.

Detective Senior Sergeant Fiona Hinshelwood, who oversaw a police investigation into the shootings, told the court Maddison had had numerous dealings with police over a number of years.

"There were charges of torture, various assaults … and the deprivation of liberty (charge)," she said.

The court heard the charges were later dropped.

"Mr Maddison poured fuel on the victim and another aspect of it was allegations relating to him stabbing the headboard of the bed while she was in the bed," she said.

In another incident, Maddison went to the victim's house and fired a gun into the air.

Following this, police issued a "BOLO" - advising officers to be on the lookout for Maddison.

Officer safety alert flyers were also issued and he was listed as a wanted person.

Attempts were made to locate Maddison throughout March, April and May but he was considered to be living "off the grid".

On March 12, 2017, Maddison attended his ex-girlfriend's address with a gun and discharged it. An arrest warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Because of the firearm danger, the police Special Emergency Response Team were engaged on May 21 and there was information Maddison may have been hiding himself at the property of his ex-partner.

Bank records showed he had been going to a doctor and had also attended a BP service station at Gatton.

On May 24, Maddison called tactical crime squad and spoke to Snr Const Cath Nielsen, wanting to know why police were looking for him and was attacking the credibility of his ex.

The inquest has been played an expletive-laden phone call Maddison made to police from a pay phone in which he demanded to know what charges police would level at him.

"I've been f---ed," he told Toowoomba Sergeant Peter Jenkins, who repeatedly asked Maddison to come into the station or reveal his whereabouts.

"If you wish to come in and speak to us, then we will sort the matter out," Sgt Jenkins said.

Maddison refused, demanding to know whether police would reinstate domestic violence charges he'd "fought for two years".

"I can tell you there are a number of charges that relate to you ... I'm not going to discuss your case over the phone with you," Sgt Jenkins said, adding that Maddison should "man up" and turn himself in.

"You f---ing man up and come f---ing get me then," Maddison said.

"Mate I don't know where you are," the officer replied. "You tell me where you are."

An angry Maddison argued police were planning to charge him with "as many charges as you can get" and that he had no money for a lawyer.

When Sgt Jenkins said Maddison knew he could access Legal Aid, Maddison responded by saying police, lawyers and judges all play golf together.

"You want me to come in so you can lock me up," Maddison told the sergeant.

"Mate if that's the end process, then that's the end process," Sgt Jenkins said.

"In the meantime, you need to get your version of events and you can't do it over the phone.

"Why do you think we're going to stop trying to find you?

"We'll look for you at your friends and family's places and anywhere else we might get told that you are."

Maddison responded: "I'm a broken man ... I used to be proud."

The sergeant repeatedly told Maddison to come into the station or give his location.

"And how did that work out for me last time?" Maddison replied.

"It was nothing more than a f---ing argument ... how is that f---ing torture and kidnapping and all of that s---"

Maddison complained on the phone that his former girlfriend had claimed he'd beaten her, arguing he couldn't clench his fist after surgery he'd had as a teen.

"You hit someone, they stay hit," he said.

"You're not getting it," Sgt Jenkins said.

"You're accusing everyone else ... of not being honest."

"You've got a badge and a f... gun, you can do whatever the f... you like," Maddison told the officer.

"You've ostracised me from society."

Sgt Jenkins responded: "How come all of this is everyone else's fault but yours?"

Maddison continued to lose his temper, at one point saying: "Go f--- yourself you c---sucker, come and get me."

"Put yourself in my shoes. I'm going to get f... reamed. Youse won't tell me what the allegations are."

Shortly after, Maddison abruptly hung up.

