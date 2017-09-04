Come sing along with Shannon

ON THE ROAD: Shannon Noll will be performing in Moranbah this month.

PUB rock legend Shannon Noll knows what it's like to be recognised in the street because he grew up in a small country town where "everyone knows everyone”.

Now known around the country since finding popularity in the first 2003 season of Australian Idol, Shannon believes his small-town beginnings have helped keep his feet on the ground.

Ahead of his 4U2 Family Concert fundraising gig in Moranbah on September 9, singer-songwriter Shannon said this week he "can't wait” to be back in the region, visiting the town and catching up with the locals.

"Fame's fame. I don't buy into it a great deal,” he said.

"It comes back to coming from a small town, where I walk around and everyone knows who you are. Now it's just that it's right around the country.

"It's not a lot different, except for the amount of people I suppose.”

Loved for his humble and endearing persona as well as his music, Shannon said the concert, also featuring Rockhampton duo Busby Marou, would be a great day out, and would raise funds for RACQ CQ Rescue and the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital Foundation.

He said that when performing, he liked to take his audience on a journey "so we come out of the gates pretty hard, then we slow it down a bit, and then finish up with a heap of songs they can all sing along to”.

Since the release of his 2004 debut album That's What I'm Talking About, Shannon has sold more than 600,000 albums and received five ARIA number 1 Chart Awards for his albums That's What I'm Talking About, Shine and the singles What About Me and Learn to Fly.

Shannon, who grew up in the small central western NSW town of Condobolin on a sheep and cattle farm, said his love of music grew as he watched his two older brothers play together.

"My brothers had a band when I was 12; one was the drummer and one was the lead singer and they used to rehearse in the shearing shed on the farm, so I got a first-hand experience watching them perform and play songs together. And that's where it started for me,” he said.

Shannon said he lived in Sydney for a few years with one of his brothers, before returning to Condobolin where they started a band and played regular pub gigs.

"We used to rehearse at the timber mill out there,” he said.

"It was a lot of fun that's for sure. We had some of the best time of our lives just playing for the simple joy of playing.

"The pubs all shut at midnight so we used to find ourselves back at my brother's place playing acoustic guitar and singing. That was the norm for us, so music was a big part of my young growing-up years.”

The family-friendly 4U2 concert hosted by Hornery Group, and also featuring Australian rock band Taxiride, is an ideal opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy a day of music and help with a fundraiser.

The day's entertainment will also include fireworks and a laser light show and rides for children plus a range of food and drinks.

Greyhound Australia will provide free buses from Emerald and Mackay, leaving Emerald Race Club at 11.30am with pick-up points at Capella Rest Stop and Clermont BP Truck Stop, returning to Emerald about 1.15am. Bus bookings essential on 07 49417116, via Facebook or at www.hornerygroup.com.au